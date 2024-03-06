Winchester police charge Afrim Bardhoshi, 47, with Class A drugs supply offence after M3 motorway incident

A 47-year-old man has been charged for involvement with dealing Class A drugs after police stopped him on a motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:06 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 12:37 GMT
Detectives in Winchester have charged a man with being involved in the supply of Class A drugs. 

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "It comes after officers stopped a vehicle at junction 11 of the M3 at around 3.40pm on Monday 4 March. A man was detained. During searches, officers found a phone, a quantity of cash and wraps of drugs suspected to be cocaine."

Afrim Bardhoshi, 47, of Waters Drive, Staines, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 6 March).

