Detectives in Winchester have charged a man with being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "It comes after officers stopped a vehicle at junction 11 of the M3 at around 3.40pm on Monday 4 March. A man was detained. During searches, officers found a phone, a quantity of cash and wraps of drugs suspected to be cocaine."

