A drinks can was lobbed at a victim during a road rage incident in Horndean.

At about 2pm on Sunday, July 28, a man in his 40s driving a white Skoda Superb was cut up by a white Mercedes Sprinter van at the junction of Lakesmere Road and the B2149 Dell Piece West. The male driver of the van threw a drinks can at the victim, before exiting his van and kicking and breaking the wing mirror of the victim's car. No injuries were reported. The van driver was described as white, aged in his 30s-40s, medium build, with dark hair and tattoos on his arms. If anyone saw this incident, or has any information or dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44240320893.