Police have released descriptions of a number of witnesses they would like to speak to after a man was attacked by another man brandishing a glass bottle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man was assaulted by a man with on South Street close to The Great Wall restaurant and Elly’s Wine Store opposite the old bus station, at around 2.50am on Saturday, May 31.

The man that assaulted him rode off on a bicycle and had dark-coloured hair in a ponytail and was wearing a backpack, have have said. The victim was treated for cuts at hospital before he was later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, police said it was urging potential witnesses to come forward, many of whom had approached the victim.

It said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and having reviewed CCTV we’re now releasing details of eleven witnesses who we have been unable to identify and would like to speak to.

“Nine of the witnesses approached the victim. They are described as:

Two men, wearing dark shorts and dark t-shirts. Both had dark hair and were described as medium build.

A slim man with dark hair wearing a dark t-shirt and dark coloured jeans.

A man with dark hair wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and dark shorts.

A man, described as being of medium build, wearing a light-coloured long sleeve hooded top with the hood up and trousers.

A woman with dark hair of medium build wearing a long skirt past her knees, dark jacket, and light-coloured shoes.

A slim woman with dark hair wearing a dark cross-body bag, long trousers and wearing a t-shirt. She was holding a drink.

A slim woman with light-coloured hair wearing light-coloured trousers and a t-shirt.

A woman holding an item of clothing.

“In addition a man and a woman got into a white taxi shortly afterwards. They are described as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, light-coloured top, dark trousers and light-coloured shoes. She had dark hair and is described as large-build.

A slim man with dark-coloured hair wearing dark shorts and a light-coloured t-shirt. He was carrying a white plastic bag and a jacket.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250237078, alternatively you can provide information online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”