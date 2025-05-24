M3: Witness appeal after lorry hits the central reservation of a busy motorway
The incident happened just before 7.10am yesterday (Friday, May 23) when a lorry collided with the central reservation on the northbound carriageway of the M3 just after junction 13 near Eastleigh.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, the motorway busy with commuters at that time.
A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.
“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 44250224652 or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”