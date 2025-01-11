Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ‘serious collision’ in Gosport earlier today.

The incident happened around 5.45pm in Dock Road on Saturday, January 11 with emergency service attending, restricting access to the Asda car park.

Hampshire Police, which described the incident as a ‘serious collision’, said that access to the carpark has been prevented while investigations continue. They have urged any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement they said: “While the store is still open, we have had to prevent access to the car park for now.

“Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

“If you saw the incident, or have any dash cam footage, then please call 101, quoting the reference 1354 of today's date (January 11).

“As soon as the car park re-opens, we will update you further.”