A group of around eight men were reported trying to get into a property in Clive Road, in Fratton, at around 1am on July 1.

The suspects, described as wearing masks or balaclavas and hoodies, then headed towards St Mary’s Road.

Police are seeking witnesses following a burglary attempt in Fratton

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called just before 1am on Thursday, July 1, to an address on Clive Road after it was reported that a group of eight men with weapons were trying to get into the property.

‘A glass panel in the door was smashed as the men tried to force entry to the address.

‘The suspects then made off toward St Mary’s Road.

‘All of the suspects are described as either wearing masks or balaclavas and hoodies.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that could assist our investigation.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have Ring doorbell or dash cam footage of the offenders?’

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210258238.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

