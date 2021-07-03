An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, and driving whilst disqualified at around 12.45am on July 3.

And a 16-year-old boy, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug, and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested two people on the A3 in Hilsea on July 3

The pair were pulled over on Northern Parade after failing to stop for police.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At around 12.45am today, July 3, patrolling officers attempted to stop a black astra on Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, after the vehicle was flagged as having no insurance.

‘The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers pursued the vehicle into Portsmouth. Additional officers were deployed to assist and the vehicle was boxed in and stopped on Northern Parade, Portsmouth.’

They both remain in custody at this time.

Police arrested two people on the A3 in Hilsea on July 3

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.