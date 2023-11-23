A “proper old fashioned backstreet boozer” that left its landlords “gutted” when they called time after 24 years is now currently shut – but talks with possible new custodians are progressing.

Now ex-landlords Paul and Claire Wicks served their final pint at The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, earlier this month after nearly a quarter of century, as reported.

The couple were locked in discussions with pub owner Admiral Taverns over a new lease but were unable to reach an agreement. It led to the two stalwarts deciding they had no choice but to sever ties with the pub in what they described as a “life-changing” and “upsetting” decision.

Paul and Claire Wicks, ex-landlord and landlady of The Apsley House pub in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-44)

The pub has now been closed for 11 days after they left the “proper Pompey pub” on Sunday November 12, Admiral Tavern has confirmed. But it is hoped the doors will swing open once again soon with talks ongoing with interested parties.

A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said: "The pub is closed whilst we recruit for a new licensee. We are currently in ongoing discussions with interested parties and we hope to reopen the pub as soon as possible."

The Apsley House regularly features among the best pubs in Portsmouth according to reviews and guides. On its Facebook page the pub is described as a “proper old fashioned backstreet boozer”.

Ex-landlords Paul and Claire previously told The News: “We’ve been going through a lease renewal and we can’t find any middle ground with the pub company. We feel that after 24 years in the current climate it's not financially viable to carry on running the pub under the current terms.

The Apsley House pub in Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-40)

“We’re gutted, it’s life changing. It’s really upsetting because it’s not just a pub where we serve people, it's like a family. Customers have been coming here for years and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a proper pub but unfortunately proper pubs are not financially viable to the pub company.” Speaking of their plans for the future, the couple said “who knows”.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns previously said: "At Admiral we are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses however, there are inevitably instances where we have to part ways with licensees.

“We'd like to thank Paul and Claire for all their hard work over the last 24 years and we wish them the very best of luck for the future. We are currently looking to recruit a passionate new licensee to take over the Apsley House to ensure it can continue to sit at the heart of the community."

The 1960s pub, a former Victorian girls' school, has been at the centre of ghost tales over the years after an apparent face of a former barman appeared in a photo. Landlord Paul said in 2012 they nicknamed their ghostly regular Reedy - after actor and legendary drinker Oliver Reed.