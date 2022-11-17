Emily O’Brien, 28, of no fixed abode, is charged with the burglary at Carisbrooke Road, Gosport.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Emily O’Brien, aged 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary.

A burglary was reported in Carisbrooke Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘This follows an incident reported to police at around 1.35pm on Wednesday, November 16. O’Brien has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 15.’

