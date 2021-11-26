Woman, 30, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Hampshire

On Wednesday afternoon, a man in his 40s was stabbed in the abdomen in broad daylight in Southampton.

Police were called to the junction of Ascupart Street and Golden Grove, just before 3.30pm, where it was reported the man had suffered the injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that the stabbing took place on the junction of Ascupart Street and Golden Grove. Picture: Google Street View

He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Hampshire police have now confirmed a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday, as part of their enquiries.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth man arrested after assault in London Road leaves woman needing urgent eye surgery due to severe facial injuries

The woman remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44210472417.

People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron