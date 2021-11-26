Woman, 30, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Hampshire
A WOMAN is being questioned after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Hampshire.
On Wednesday afternoon, a man in his 40s was stabbed in the abdomen in broad daylight in Southampton.
Police were called to the junction of Ascupart Street and Golden Grove, just before 3.30pm, where it was reported the man had suffered the injuries.
He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.
Hampshire police have now confirmed a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday, as part of their enquiries.
The woman remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44210472417.
People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.