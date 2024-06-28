Paedophile woman, 36, admits having sex with boy on multiple occasions in Waterlooville
A 36-year-old woman pleaded guilty in court to having penetrative sex with a boy on multiple occasions in Waterlooville.
Paedophile Natalie Harris, of Racehorse Close, Littlehampton, admitted four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy aged between 13 to 15 in Waterlooville in 2022 when she appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The case was adjourned for sentence until August 15. She was granted conditional bail and told to sign in regularly with the police.