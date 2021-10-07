Woman, 80, in 'life-threatening condition' after being hit by van in Cosham

The took place at the junction Vectis Way and High Street at midday this afternoon.

The 80-year-old pedestrian, who has not been named, was hit by a van and is now fighting for her life.

Police have cordoned off both roads. Firefighters and paramedics are also in attendance.

Police, firefighters and paramedics in Cosham high street at its junction with Vectis Way on October 7, 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Our officers were called at midday today following reports of a collision on Cosham High Street, between a van and a pedestrian.

‘The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘There is currently a road closure in place on Cosham High Street and Vectis Way.’

Motorists are being urged to avoid the town centre while emergency services deal with the incident.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service provided treatment to the wounded pensioner.

A spokeswoman said the service was alerted to the emergency at 11.56am.

The official added: ‘We sent to the scene two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer who were assessing and treating one patient who was in a life-threatening condition.

‘The patient received treatment at the scene by all our crews and was taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Firefighters from Cosham and Portchester assisted paramedics in providing first aid to the injured pensioner.

A spokeswoman for the service said: ‘Firefighters helped provide immediate emergency care to the female pedestrian and assisted police colleagues with making the scene safe.’

Crews began leaving the scene shortly before 1300.

More updates to follow.

