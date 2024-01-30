Havant woman, 85, hit by brick lobbed over fence in latest vicious attack
An 85-year-old woman was hit by a brick lobbed over her fence in the latest vicious attack on her.
The under siege pensioner has suddenly become a target for young boys having lived “happily” for 60 years at the house in St Albans Road, Havant. Police have now been called out three times since October to a number of terrifying incidents against the vulnerable woman.
The victim has seen her conservatory window, garden table and several panes of glass from her greenhouse smashed. Tins of food and bricks have been thrown into her garden - with one leaving her in agony after hitting her leg.
A relative of the woman said: “My aunt is 85 and has lived in the street for nearly 60 years and has been happy there. She has had so much trouble with (these boys). They have smashed her conservatory window, garden table, several panes of glass from the greenhouse and thrown bricks and tins of food.
“The police have come out three times since October and have failed to do anything. The last police visit was on January 9 because they threw bricks, tins of food and a large brick that hit my aunt on the leg and hurt her. I think it is appalling that old people should be treated like this.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.37pm on Tuesday January 9 to reports of an assault without injury at an address on St Albans Road, Havant, where an 85-year-old woman was hit in the leg by a brick. If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44240011844.”