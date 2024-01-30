Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woman hit by brick at Havant home

The under siege pensioner has suddenly become a target for young boys having lived “happily” for 60 years at the house in St Albans Road, Havant. Police have now been called out three times since October to a number of terrifying incidents against the vulnerable woman.

The victim has seen her conservatory window, garden table and several panes of glass from her greenhouse smashed. Tins of food and bricks have been thrown into her garden - with one leaving her in agony after hitting her leg.

A relative of the woman said: “My aunt is 85 and has lived in the street for nearly 60 years and has been happy there. She has had so much trouble with (these boys). They have smashed her conservatory window, garden table, several panes of glass from the greenhouse and thrown bricks and tins of food.

“The police have come out three times since October and have failed to do anything. The last police visit was on January 9 because they threw bricks, tins of food and a large brick that hit my aunt on the leg and hurt her. I think it is appalling that old people should be treated like this.”