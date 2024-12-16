Woman arrested after allegedly stealing items from TK Maxx in Waterlooville and shoving worker

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:19 BST
A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a shop and shoving a worker.

TK Maxx in Wellington Retail Park, Hambledon Road, Waterloovilleplaceholder image
TK Maxx in Wellington Retail Park, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville | Google

Police were called at 2.38pm on Sunday to reports of a shoplifting incident at TK Maxx in Wellington Retail Park, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville.

The force said clothing and food items were recovered. It was also reported that a member of staff was pushed.

A 27-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft and common assault. She remains in custody.

