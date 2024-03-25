Waitrose: Woman arrested after man in his 90s duped and robbed by bogus charity worker in Locks Heath
The victim had cash swiped from them near Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre Way on Thursday, February 15, at roughly 11.45am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released a CCTV image of a female last month, appealing for information about the incident.
A police spokesman confirmed that someone was detained in connection to the robbery. He added: "A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and subsequently released from custody under investigation."
The force previously said the victim was approached by a woman, who said she was collecting money for charity. The female then proceeded to take his wallet after he tried to give money to her, police previously added. The force said she pushed him and took the cash from his wallet before leaving the scene.
Police are still urging anyone who knows more about what happened to get in touch with them. People are advised to call 101, quoting 44240067405. Information can also be submitted online via the police website.