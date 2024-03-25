Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim had cash swiped from them near Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre Way on Thursday, February 15, at roughly 11.45am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released a CCTV image of a female last month, appealing for information about the incident.

Police said a man in his 90s was robbed by someone pretending to be a charity worker near Waitrose in Locks Heath. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A police spokesman confirmed that someone was detained in connection to the robbery. He added: "A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and subsequently released from custody under investigation."

The force previously said the victim was approached by a woman, who said she was collecting money for charity. The female then proceeded to take his wallet after he tried to give money to her, police previously added. The force said she pushed him and took the cash from his wallet before leaving the scene.