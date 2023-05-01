According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man was in the White Horse pub in Alton High Street when he was sexually assaulted by a woman he did not know.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after person attacked in Southsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: ‘At approximately 5.30pm on Saturday, April 29, a man was walking past the bar when he was approached from behind, by a woman unknown to him, who then reportedly sexually assaulted him.’

One person has been arrested

Now, police have confirmed that a 48-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrestted on suspicion of sexual assault.

She has been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue. Her bail date is July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230168316. You can also submit information to the police online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.