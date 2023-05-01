News you can trust since 1877
Woman arrested by Hampshire police after man sexually assaulted in Alton pub

A woman has been arrested after a man was sexually assaulted inside a Hampshire pub.

By David George
Published 1st May 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:07 BST

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man was in the White Horse pub in Alton High Street when he was sexually assaulted by a woman he did not know.

A spokesperson for the force said: ‘At approximately 5.30pm on Saturday, April 29, a man was walking past the bar when he was approached from behind, by a woman unknown to him, who then reportedly sexually assaulted him.’

One person has been arrestedOne person has been arrested
Now, police have confirmed that a 48-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrestted on suspicion of sexual assault.

She has been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue. Her bail date is July 30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230168316. You can also submit information to the police online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 999.