Woman arrested for drug-driving as car flips on its roof in Whiteley after roundabout crash
A car ended up on its roof after a crash at a roundabout.
The accident happened at the Parkway South Roundabout in Whiteley, where a white Kia Proceed Sport and and a blue Ford Puma collided on the roundabout at 5.20pm on Thursday.
Police said the Ford Puma rolled onto its roof as a result of the collision.
A spokeswoman added: ‘No serious injuries were reported, although the driver of the Puma sustained minor injuries to her elbow.
‘A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. She has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.’
The incident is being investigated.