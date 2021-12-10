The accident happened at the Parkway South Roundabout in Whiteley, where a white Kia Proceed Sport and and a blue Ford Puma collided on the roundabout at 5.20pm on Thursday.

Police said the Ford Puma rolled onto its roof as a result of the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car flipped on its roof

A spokeswoman added: ‘No serious injuries were reported, although the driver of the Puma sustained minor injuries to her elbow.

‘A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. She has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.’