Coronavirus in Portsmouth: Bad weather sees Covid jab booster bus cancelled

Last Friday some 250 people were vaccinated on the bus in Guildhall Walk.

But today people who have turned up expecting a bus have been told it has been cancelled.

The queue at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Lalys Pharmacy, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth in June. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100621-02)

A statement on the Hampshire CCG website said: ‘Due to continued adverse weather forecast over the coming days, we have taken the difficult decision to stand down our outdoor COVID-19 vaccinations model for this weekend.

‘Whilst we understand that this will be disappointing, we have taken this decision in the interest of patient safety.

‘We are working to provide more capacity in addition to booked appointments safely as quickly as possible.’

It added more appointments are being made available in Hampshire via the national booking service on 119.

A city council spokeswoman added: ‘The NHS booster bus was expected to return to Portsmouth (on December 10 and 17).

‘However, the difficult decision was made on (December 9) to stand down all booster buses this weekend due to the continued adverse weather forecast in the coming days, in the interest of public safety.

‘We know this will be disappointing news and encourage individuals to book their appointments through the National Booking System.

‘Our colleagues in the NHS are working to provide more capacity to deliver more appointments in the coming weeks.’

The cancellation comes as Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt released a video saying she knew people were finding it difficult to book a jab.

Conservatives in Portsmouth raised concerns about there being no booster bus plan for the north of the city.

In the video, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘The NHS website quite often throws up options to get a booked appointment that are really far out of town - some as far away as Midhurst.

‘We've been talking to local healthcare to ensure there's some extra provision, particularly in the north of the city, and they've responded very well to our requests on that front.

‘They're looking at getting a mobile unit - a booster bus - into the north of the city.

‘North Harbour, Cosham high street, Tesco North Harbour are some of the locations that they are thinking about sending the bus to, and we're going to be wanting to ensure we can get booked appointments as well at the local vaccination centre so you don't have to go out of town.’

