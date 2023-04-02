News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Woman assaulted on Portsmouth bus near Gunwharf Quays, say police

A woman was assaulted on a bus near Gunwharf Quays on Friday evening, according to police.

By David George
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 17:46 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an investigation after a woman was pushed, poked and verbally attacked by a man on the number 23 bus on Friday, March 31.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth police arrest man after stolen bike put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Portsmouth. The incident took place around 8.10pm, when the woman got on the Number 23 bus at Gunwharf Quays.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Shaun Roster
Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Shaun Roster
Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Shaun Roster
Most Popular

‘While on the bus she was approached by a man she did not know, who pushed her, poked her and used offensive language towards her. The man was told to stop by the driver of the bus.

‘He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, with light hair and a beard. He was wearing a tartan hooded jacket and black jeans.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44230128489.