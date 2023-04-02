Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an investigation after a woman was pushed, poked and verbally attacked by a man on the number 23 bus on Friday, March 31.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth police arrest man after stolen bike put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Portsmouth. The incident took place around 8.10pm, when the woman got on the Number 23 bus at Gunwharf Quays.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Shaun Roster

‘While on the bus she was approached by a man she did not know, who pushed her, poked her and used offensive language towards her. The man was told to stop by the driver of the bus.

‘He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, with light hair and a beard. He was wearing a tartan hooded jacket and black jeans.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad