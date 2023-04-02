Woman assaulted on Portsmouth bus near Gunwharf Quays, say police
A woman was assaulted on a bus near Gunwharf Quays on Friday evening, according to police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an investigation after a woman was pushed, poked and verbally attacked by a man on the number 23 bus on Friday, March 31.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Portsmouth. The incident took place around 8.10pm, when the woman got on the Number 23 bus at Gunwharf Quays.
‘While on the bus she was approached by a man she did not know, who pushed her, poked her and used offensive language towards her. The man was told to stop by the driver of the bus.
‘He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, with light hair and a beard. He was wearing a tartan hooded jacket and black jeans.’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44230128489.