The incident took place yesterday morning (Monday, January 29) outside the Moonshine nightclub & Prohibition cocktail bar - just off Waverley Road - in Southsea. Multiple police units were called to the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman on Granada Road, Southsea at 11.33am on Monday, 29 January. A 39-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assaulted constable in execution of his / her duty, and exposure. She has been released under investigation."