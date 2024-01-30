Woman arrested in Southsea on suspicion of police officer assault outside Moonshine Nightclub
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of assualting an officer and lewd behaviour during a "concern for welfare" operation outside a nightclub.
The incident took place yesterday morning (Monday, January 29) outside the Moonshine nightclub & Prohibition cocktail bar - just off Waverley Road - in Southsea. Multiple police units were called to the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman on Granada Road, Southsea at 11.33am on Monday, 29 January. A 39-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assaulted constable in execution of his / her duty, and exposure. She has been released under investigation."