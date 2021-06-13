Woman arrested on string of driving offences - and police find a knife in her car
A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of a string of driving offences and assault – and police also found a knife in her car.
Gosport police said that today they had arrested a 36-year-old woman from Stubbington on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop for police and ABH.
They tweeted: ‘The female, who had already been reported to police, was first spotted in Peel Common, using her mobile phone at the wheel. She then refused to stop for police, but was eventually arrested in Stubbington after finding herself at a dead end.
‘Her vehicle was also seized, as was a knife found within the vehicle. Great work by [Gosport neighbourhood policing team’s] PC Wallace and [response and patrol’s] PC Keely.’
Police also thanked Boarhunt for recovering the Mini.