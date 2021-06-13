Portsmouth teenage escooter rider in serious condition in hospital after collision with car in Paulsgrove
A TEENAGE escooter rider is in a serious condition after a collision with a car.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:47 pm
It happened just after 8.20pm last night in Leominster Road in Paulsgrove, and involved a silver Volkswagen EOS Sport.
A police spokeswoman said that the teenager was taken to Southampton General Hospital and is still in a serious condition.
She added: ‘Enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Read More
Read MoreWidley man jailed for harassing behaviour of ex-partner that led to her moving h...
‘Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard what happened or has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44210230490.’