It happened just after 8.20pm last night in Leominster Road in Paulsgrove, and involved a silver Volkswagen EOS Sport.

A police spokeswoman said that the teenager was taken to Southampton General Hospital and is still in a serious condition.

She added: ‘Enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Leominster Road in Paulsgrove last night