Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after Portsmouth flat fire as emergency services close road in Hilsea

Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of arson after a flat caught ablaze in Hilsea this afternoon.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 18:55 GMT

Emergency services closed Farmside Gardens while firefighters tackled the blaze, which left a woman in her 30s needing hospital treatment for minor injuries. At least four police cars and three fire engines attended the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 3.47pm today (Wednesday, 15 March) to a report of a fire at a flat in Farmside Gardens, Hilsea, Portsmouth. Colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

‘A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No-one else was injured. The road was closed for a short time while the emergency services made the area safe. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. A 33-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of arson.’

A resident from a neighbouring building claimed that firefighters rescued a dog from the burning flat.

Police have urged witnesses of the incident to aid their investigation by calling 101 – quoting reference number 44230104372 – or by submitting information via its website.