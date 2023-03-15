Emergency services closed Farmside Gardens while firefighters tackled the blaze, which left a woman in her 30s needing hospital treatment for minor injuries. At least four police cars and three fire engines attended the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 3.47pm today (Wednesday, 15 March) to a report of a fire at a flat in Farmside Gardens, Hilsea, Portsmouth. Colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Emergency services closed a road in Hilsea this afternoon after reports that a flat had caught ablaze.

‘A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No-one else was injured. The road was closed for a short time while the emergency services made the area safe. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. A 33-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of arson.’

A resident from a neighbouring building claimed that firefighters rescued a dog from the burning flat.

