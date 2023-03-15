Police realease photograph in search for North End robber who attacked man in his 60s
Police have released a photograph as part of their search to find a man who attacked a stranger and stole his wallet earlier this month.
A man in his 60s was left with injuries to his head and face following the robbery on Derby Road, North End at approximately 12.20am on Thursday, March 2.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for information as part of our investigation into a robbery that took place in Portsmouth earlier this month. On Thursday 2 March at approximately 12.20am, a man in his 60s was approached by another man unknown to him on Derby Road.‘The man threatened the victim and demanded his wallet before assaulting him, causing injuries to his head and face. He then took the victim's wallet and ran away in the direction of Twyford Avenue. Officers investigating this incident now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.’
Police have urged anyone with information about the pictured man’s identity to call 101 and quote the reference number 44230084739. You can also submit information via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.