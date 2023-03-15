A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for information as part of our investigation into a robbery that took place in Portsmouth earlier this month. On Thursday 2 March at approximately 12.20am, a man in his 60s was approached by another man unknown to him on Derby Road.‘The man threatened the victim and demanded his wallet before assaulting him, causing injuries to his head and face. He then took the victim's wallet and ran away in the direction of Twyford Avenue. Officers investigating this incident now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.’