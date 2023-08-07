READ NOW: Knife altercation

Four 18-year-old men – two from the Portsmouth area, one from Bournemouth and one from Poole – were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been in police custody being quizzed over the incident.

Cameron Hamilton. Pic Dorset Police

Dorset Police has now revealed the identity of the deceased as 18-year-old Cameron Hamilton from Bournemouth, who was “very sadly pronounced dead at the scene”, police said.

His family has issued the following tribute: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

“We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be. We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family.”