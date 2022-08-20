Woman assaulted by group of men outside North End pub as police release pictures of man seen in the area at the time
A WOMAN had a drink thrown over her in an assault which has led to an investigation by police.
Hampshire Constabulary has released images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the attack, which took place outside The Sir John Baker in North End.
In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘Between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Monday, July 18, a woman in her 50s was walking down London Road when a group of men outside the John Baker Pub began making threatening comments towards her.
‘One of the men then threw a drink over the victim.
‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been following a number of lines of enquiry to determine the circumstances and now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, to release to the public.’
Anyone who recognises this man or has any information is asked to phone 101 quoting reference 44220288549 or submit information via orlo.uk/QVrbf.’