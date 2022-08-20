Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Constabulary has released images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the attack, which took place outside The Sir John Baker in North End.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘Between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Monday, July 18, a woman in her 50s was walking down London Road when a group of men outside the John Baker Pub began making threatening comments towards her.

‘One of the men then threw a drink over the victim.

Images released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been following a number of lines of enquiry to determine the circumstances and now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, to release to the public.’