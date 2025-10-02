Woman beater who damaged police van en route to Portsmouth from London admits crimes
A woman beater who damaged a police van after being arrested has admitted his crimes.
Ryan Anderson, 33, of Brondesbury Road, London, admitted charges of assault by beating, theft and criminal damage when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Anderson pleaded guilty to beating the female victim in Portsmouth on April 9 before stealing her mobile phone on the same day.
Two days later after being arrested in London and brought to Portsmouth in a police van, he caused damage to a Hampshire Constabulary van while on the way.
Anderson was granted conditional bail to reappear at the court for sentence on November 21.