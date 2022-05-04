Stacey Horner, 23, of Hollam Road, Southsea, admitted having a bladed article at public conveniences in Henderson Road, Eastney, on New Year's Day.

She was handed a community order that included 15 rehabilitation days.

Horner has to attend a rehabilitation centre for 36 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She must pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

An order for the knife to be destroyed was made.

Edward Lale, 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community order after failing to attend an induction probation meeting and having no contact with probation in February.

He was originally given the order after damaging a Mercedes A-Class car on October 31.

Lale was sentenced to jail for two months by magistrates.

Raymond Rogers, 58, of Rattigan Gardens, Whiteley, was convicted of driving above a 50mph speed limit in Torquay on October 6, 2020.

Rogers failed to give information on the identity of the driver on December 22.

He was fined £880 by magistrates.

Rogers was told to pay costs of £620 and a surcharge of £88.

He was given six penalty points.

Brett Fielder, 37, of Portsdown View, Havant, was convicted for breaching a community element of a suspended sentence after failing to attend appointments in January.

Fielder was initially handed a sentence of 22 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates extended the suspended period to 18 months after it was deemed unjust to impose immediate custody as Fielder was now complying.

The bench also believed Fielder stood a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation.

SEE ALSO: Nightclub owner reacts to rape probe

Daisy Ratcliffe, 37, of West Street, Fareham, was found guilty of breaching a community order by failing to be present for a planned home visit and acting unacceptably during unpaid work.

She was originally handed a community order after being convicted of threatening behaviour towards two people in August 2020. She had also assaulted one of the victims.

Magistrates told her to complete 25 rehabilitation days.