Woman charged and set for court showdown over alleged £200 chocolate raid from Tesco store
A woman has been charged over an alleged £200 chocolate raid from a Tesco store.
Deborah Holmes, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft after more than £200 worth of chocolate was stolen from the Compton Square Tesco Express in Andover on 23 October.
Police put out an appeal to the public before a woman was arrested. She is due to appear at court to face the charge.