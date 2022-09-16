News you can trust since 1877
Woman 'distressed' after four motorists flash headlights and drive cars towards her in car park during night in Swanmore

FLASHING lights and roaring engines ‘distressed’ a woman while walking home in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:48 pm
A woman in her 20s was intimidated and forced to flee a car park after finishing a shift at The Brickmakers pub in Church Road, Swanmore.

At roughly 11.45pm on Tuesday, the female was walking past the Paterson Centre car park when she was accosted.

The woman was walking home after finishing a work shift at the Brickmakers in Swanmore before being flashed, revved at, and driven towards by four cars during the night. The Brickmakers in Church Road, Swanmore, on June 15, 2017. Picture: Sarah Standing (170782-3557).

Four cars beamed their lights and revved their engines at her, before driving towards her.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘At 4.25am this morning, we received a report of a suspicious incident in Swanmore.

‘It was reported that at around 11.45pm, on Tuesday, a woman in her 20’s was walking past the car park of the Paterson Centre on Church Road when around four cars, parked in the car park, started flashing their lights and revving their engines before accelerating towards her.

‘The woman managed to run away but was understandably distressed by the incident.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220377293.