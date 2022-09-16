Portsmouth murder: Everything we know so far about double-death murder probe at Anchorage Park house
THE Anchorage Park community has been left ‘shell-shocked’ as police launch a murder investigation following the deaths of two people in their 60s.
What happened and where was the incident?
Officers were called to Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park just before 10.30am yesterday.
Here they found the body of a 60-year-old woman and the body of a 66-year-old man.
The murder investigation is only looking into the death of the woman.
What are the police doing?
Police officers and vehicles are currently at the scene and police tape is cordoning off the property.
A spokeswoman has said that there will be a police presence at the address ‘in the coming days’.
Is there cause for concern for others in the community?
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.’
Are police searching for anyone else?
Police are not looking for any further people in connection with the incident, and have not said anything about possible causes.