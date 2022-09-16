News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth murder: Everything we know so far about double-death murder probe at Anchorage Park house

THE Anchorage Park community has been left ‘shell-shocked’ as police launch a murder investigation following the deaths of two people in their 60s.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:00 am

What happened and where was the incident?

Officers were called to Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park just before 10.30am yesterday.

Here they found the body of a 60-year-old woman and the body of a 66-year-old man.

GV pictures of a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth on September 15, 2022 A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Most Popular

The murder investigation is only looking into the death of the woman.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth murder: Neighbours speak of shock after two bodies found in Anchorage...

What are the police doing?

Police officers and vehicles are currently at the scene and police tape is cordoning off the property.

A spokeswoman has said that there will be a police presence at the address ‘in the coming days’.

Is there cause for concern for others in the community?

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.’

SEE ALSO: What is a catafalque and what is it used for during lying in state?

Are police searching for anyone else?

Police are not looking for any further people in connection with the incident, and have not said anything about possible causes.