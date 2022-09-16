What happened and where was the incident?

Officers were called to Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park just before 10.30am yesterday.

Here they found the body of a 60-year-old woman and the body of a 66-year-old man.

GV pictures of a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth on September 15, 2022 A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered. The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

The murder investigation is only looking into the death of the woman.

What are the police doing?

Police officers and vehicles are currently at the scene and police tape is cordoning off the property.

A spokeswoman has said that there will be a police presence at the address ‘in the coming days’.

Is there cause for concern for others in the community?

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.’

Are police searching for anyone else?