A man has appeared in court over the attempted murder of a woman - who has now been named.

Police and air ambulance in Cinderford Close | Supplied

Paul Watts, 35, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with attempting to murder a 37-year-old woman in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, who was airlifted to hospital on Thursday around 3pm.

The woman has now been named in the charge as Emma Watts, who remains in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital. It is understood she was put in an induced coma.

Watts did not enter a plea when he appeared in court with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on December 2. He was remanded in custody.

A police statement said on Friday: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth on Thursday following an incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“The woman remains at Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.”