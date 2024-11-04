Woman fighting for life named - as man appears in court over Portsmouth attempted murder

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:03 BST
A man has appeared in court over the attempted murder of a woman - who has now been named.

Most Popular
Police and air ambulance in Cinderford Close placeholder image
Police and air ambulance in Cinderford Close | Supplied

Paul Watts, 35, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with attempting to murder a 37-year-old woman in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, who was airlifted to hospital on Thursday around 3pm.

The woman has now been named in the charge as Emma Watts, who remains in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital. It is understood she was put in an induced coma. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watts did not enter a plea when he appeared in court with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on December 2. He was remanded in custody.

Police in Cinderford Close placeholder image
Police in Cinderford Close | Supplied

A police statement said on Friday: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth on Thursday following an incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“The woman remains at Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice