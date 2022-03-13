Woman in her 40s is seriously injured in Hampshire after being runover by a van
A WOMAN has been left seriously injured after being runover by a van in Hampshire.
Police are are currently dealing with the crash in the B3272 Reading Road.
A van collided with a pedestrian near to the Dog and Partridge pub in Yateley at around 10.30am this morning.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to St George’s Hospital in London with serious injuries.
‘We’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on Dash Cam, to please make contact with police.’
Witnesses can call 101, quoting 44220100738, or submit information online at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Closures remain in place at the location, and may be there for at least a couple of hours.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.