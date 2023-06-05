News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Woman in patterned dress attacks man outside Betfred shop in Fareham

A woman attacked a man outside a betting shop, leaving him with cuts and bruises.
By Tom Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

It happened between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday outside Betfred in West Street, Fareham.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was approached by a group of people.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist is still in serious condition after A3 crash

A man was attacked by a woman in West Street, Fareham, and left with cuts and bruisesA man was attacked by a woman in West Street, Fareham, and left with cuts and bruises
A man was attacked by a woman in West Street, Fareham, and left with cuts and bruises
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the group, a white woman who was probably in her 20s or 30s and who was wearing a patterned dress, assaulted the man.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who knows anything about it. Call 101, quoting 44230220669.

Information can also be given online here.