Woman in patterned dress attacks man outside Betfred shop in Fareham
A woman attacked a man outside a betting shop, leaving him with cuts and bruises.
It happened between midnight and 12.15am on Sunday outside Betfred in West Street, Fareham.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was approached by a group of people.
One of the group, a white woman who was probably in her 20s or 30s and who was wearing a patterned dress, assaulted the man.
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who knows anything about it. Call 101, quoting 44230220669.