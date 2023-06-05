News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville motorcyclist in serious condition after A3 crash involving white van as police continue probe

A Waterlooville motorcyclist who was hospitalised in a collision with a van on the A3 last week remains in a serious condition as police continue to investigate.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Emergency services were called on Wednesday afternoon following a crash between a white Citroen Berlingo van and a white Yamaha motorcycle. All lanes were closed while police dealt with the incident while an air ambulance attended. The crash was on the southbound side between the A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton and led to widespread delays.

A police spokeswoman said no-one had been arrested, and the rider remains in a serious condition.

Police investigate. PIC: PAPolice investigate. PIC: PA
A statement last week said: ‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Waterlooville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who has witnessed the incident or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44230215764.

