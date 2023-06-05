Emergency services were called on Wednesday afternoon following a crash between a white Citroen Berlingo van and a white Yamaha motorcycle. All lanes were closed while police dealt with the incident while an air ambulance attended. The crash was on the southbound side between the A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton and led to widespread delays.

A statement last week said: ‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Waterlooville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who has witnessed the incident or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage.’