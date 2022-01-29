Woman 'knocked off her feet' during hit-and-run in Gosport
A WOMAN was ‘knocked off her feet’ after being hit by a car in Gosport.
The incident happened around 7.40am yesterday on Elson Road, where the road joins the Brockhurst Roundabout.
A woman was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was crossing Elson Road but as she neared the central island, the collision occurred.
She was knocked off her feet and was left with minor injuries as a result.
The car, described as a grey sports car type, similar to a Nissan, failed to stop at the scene.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘The driver was describe as a white man, aged in his 30s or 40s, with brown hair, and ‘chubby’ build.
‘We want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, captured the events on Dash Cam, or may know the identity of the driver involved in this incident.
‘We also urge the driver himself to please get in touch with police.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220037947. You can also submit information to us via our website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.