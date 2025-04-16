Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was left with bruises and had a chunk of hair pulled out of her head in a vicious unprovoked attack in Chichester.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault in South Street outside Room 12 (previously The Vestry) on Sunday, April 6, although no-one from Room 12 was involved.

A police statement said: “Between 2am and 2.30am, a woman in her early 20s reported being assaulted by another woman in an unprovoked and vicious attack. The victim was left with several bruises and had a large chunk of her hair pulled out.

“The suspect is described as around 5’6”, in her mid-twenties, with dark brown long straight hair. She may have been wearing a skirt and trainers.

“Officers would like witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, such as CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us. If you can assist the investigation, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 866 of 07/04.”