The woman, in her 30s, was assaulted at the junction of Crookhorn Lane and College Road between 9.45pm and 10.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to man who was seen in the area at the time, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The man is described as being 5foot 9inches, of mixed race, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, a hooded top, and dark trousers.

The junction of Crookhorn Lane and College Road in Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

The spokeswoman from the police force said :’We would like to hear from this man or anyone who thinks they may know who he is.

‘We’re also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen/heard anything or has Dash Cam footage, particularly if you saw a vehicle parked up on the kerb near the junction.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44210256459.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

