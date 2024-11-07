A woman from Chichester with links to Gosport and Fareham has gone missing.

Lorraine, 47, disappeared at 10.20am on October 30. Sussex Police said she also has links to Eastbourne and Southampton.

Lorraine, 47, from Chichester, has gone missing. She has links to Gosport and Fareham. | Sussex Police

They have released CCTV images and a description in a bid to find her, appealing to the public for more information and conducting a search.

“Lorraine is 5ft 1ins tall, with brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes,” Sussex Police said. “She was last seen wearing a long knee-length padded jacket, dark blue jeans, black trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 432 of 30/10.”