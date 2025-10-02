Horndean woman, 68, reported missing with police urging people to call 999 if seen
A woman from Horndean has been reported missing with police urging people to call 999 if she’s seen.
Susan, 68, was last seen on Viking Way at around 6pm yesterday evening (October 1). Police have launched a missing persons appeal in a bid to find her.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “She is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall, with a stocky build, and short curly hair.
“Susan was last seen wearing a brown hoody/jumper, jeans, and white crocs with red flowers on them.
“If you see Susan, or think you have seen her since yesterday evening, please call us on 999 with reference 44250444914.”