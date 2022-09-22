The victim was sexually abused on Monday night.

It happened at roughly 7.30pm at a house at the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester.

The woman was raped at an address between the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Specially-trained officers are providing support to the victim.

Sussex police have released a description of the man connected to the rape.

A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket.

‘He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

‘Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.

‘Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Mountain.