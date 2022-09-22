News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Woman raped in Chichester at night with police hunting man in 50s wearing blue jacket

DETECTIVES are hunting a man wearing a blue jacket who raped a woman.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:51 pm

The victim was sexually abused on Monday night.

It happened at roughly 7.30pm at a house at the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester.

Read More

Read More
Police seeking woman who drove man to KFC after being beaten up by gang in Hedge...
The woman was raped at an address between the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

Specially-trained officers are providing support to the victim.

Sussex police have released a description of the man connected to the rape.

A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket.

‘He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

‘Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.

‘Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Mountain.

‘More information and guidance to victims of rape or serious sexual offences is available on the Sussex Police website.’