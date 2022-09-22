Woman raped in Chichester at night with police hunting man in 50s wearing blue jacket
DETECTIVES are hunting a man wearing a blue jacket who raped a woman.
The victim was sexually abused on Monday night.
It happened at roughly 7.30pm at a house at the junction of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Salon owner ‘fuming’ at Nail, Brow, and Lash Awards event in Manchester after splashing the cash on tickets for staff
-
2
World War 3: Here's what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London during WW3
-
3
Southern Water accused of causing 'absolute chaos' after 'long delays' on Havant and Hayling Island roads
Specially-trained officers are providing support to the victim.
Sussex police have released a description of the man connected to the rape.
A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket.
‘He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.
‘Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.
‘Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Mountain.
‘More information and guidance to victims of rape or serious sexual offences is available on the Sussex Police website.’