The hunt is on to find a hit and run driver who crashed into a BMW on the M27.

Police

Lauren Woodrow was driving her BMW when she was hit by a vehicle around 7.15am on the M27 westbound by the M3 link on Tuesday. Lauren, who luckily was uninjured, is now seeking help to catch the driver who made off from the scene.

Posting on The News’ traffic and travel Facebook page she said: “I was wondering if anyone has any dashcam footage of a crash I was involved with at around 7am to 7.15am (on Tuesday morning). It was heading towards Southampton just where the M27 splits to the M3 between junction 3 and 4. It was a hit and run where the third party drove off.”

Hampshire police have confirmed the incident was reported to them. A spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision that took place on the M27 near junction 4 at around 7.15am on Tuesday 22 October.

“A BMW car was damaged and no injuries were reported. It was reported that the other vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240459326.”