The mother, who The News is not naming, was one of two females sexually assaulted by Copnor man Bryan Searle during a party in the city on August 23, 2020.

The 54-year-old pervert cornered his targets as they relaxed in a hot tub together while other party-goers were indoors.

Grunting, a drunken Searle slurred at his horrified victims ‘oh that’s lovely’ as he sexually assaulted them, in a sickening violation that stunned the pair into silence.

Disgraced pervert Bryan Searle, who was jailed for 25-and-a-half months after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two women in a hot tub while he was drunk. Photo: Hampshire police

Searle was finally jailed for more than two years last week for his crime after admitting to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Now, one of his victims has spoken out for the first time following her attacker’s conviction and told how the ordeal left her broken.

Recounting the nightmare assault the courageous victim, who lives in the Portsmouth area, said: ‘He was absolutely paralytic.

‘He got into the hot tub unexpectedly while [we] were in there. Almost immediately he began touching me.

‘I froze. It was like an out-of-body experience. I kept thinking “I need to get out of this situation with the least possible drama” but I didn’t know how.

‘I was calling people to try and get in the hot tub. I thought if I could get one other person into the tub it might stop. He might not carry on. But he did carry on.

‘I tried to pull away and he kept pulling me back. There was just no way out. I couldn't escape him. He just overpowered me.

‘He was making a dirty grunting noise. All he said was, “that was lovely”.

‘Eventually I got out of the hot tub and just collapsed in tears. The attack felt like it went on forever.’

Cowardly Searle fled after his attack. The incident was reported to police that day and he was arrested hours later.

Searle denied the assault for almost a year, finally admitting to the charges before it went to trial.

His victim said that year of waiting had been ‘mental torture’. She added before the attack Searle had been a friend.

‘I trusted him completely,’ she said. ‘He built our trust then he shattered it completely. I never for one moment thought any of us were in danger.’

She added: ‘He is a coward. He is a monster. He just wanted to get his own way. He is devious and was hoping for this to all blow over.’

The revelation of the nightmarish ordeal comes amid a public outcry over the number of women killed or sexually assaulted at the hands of men, nationally.

The attack has left Searle’s victim questioning her own safety.

‘I don’t feel safe at all.. I should have been safe, surrounded by friends and family,’ she said. ‘I thought I was a strong person but this has made me think again. I have completely lost trust in most people.

‘I am going to have to carry these memories around for the rest of my life. He might be released from prison in a year and free to carry on with his life. That doesn’t feel fair.

‘He has destroyed my life. He needs to be punished. His face needs to be out there and everyone needs to know what he is – a coward and a pervert.’

- Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) provides free counselling and support for anyone locally who has experienced rape, childhood sexual abuse or other form of sexual violation any time in their lives. For help, email [email protected], call 023 9266 9513 or visit www.parcs.org.uk

