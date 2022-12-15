Woman spat at, chased on bike and strangled by man with residents intervening in assault by harasser in Havant
A WOMAN was continually harassed chased across several streets, spat at and attacked in Havant.
The victim, in her 30s, was approached by a man she knew on several occasions last Thursday. He followed the woman on a bicycle from Stockheath Lane towards Specsavers, West Street, between 3pm and 4pm.
Graphic insults and spit were hurled at the woman throughout. She was then followed into an alleyway near the Mousetrap Boutique, in North Street.
The woman was cornered and attacked – suffering bruises across her body. Two men intervened and challenged the assailant.
One arrest was made at the scene. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We attended the incident and have arrested a 27-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of intentional strangulation, harassment and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.
‘He has been released from police custody on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’ Police have launched an investigation and keen to speak to several people at the scene, including key eye-witnesses.
‘As part of our investigation we would like to identify and speak to two men who challenged the man and intervened as the assault took place,’ police added. ‘We also believe that there were a number of other witnesses in the area at the time who may have seen what happened.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have footage or dash cam video of the incident? Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that may assist our investigation should call 101 quoting reference 44220496858.’