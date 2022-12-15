Teenage serial bike thief arrested after series of thefts across Portsmouth, Petersfield and Winchester
A TEENAGER has been arrested following a spree of bicycle and item thefts across several months.
The 17-year-old was detained this morning in connection to incidents across Portsmouth, Petersfield and Winchester. On September 2, a boy swiped a number of scratch cards from behind the till of the Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw.
NOW READ: Fareham flat raided by police over suspected drug activity with girl and man to be interviewed
It happened at roughly 8.45pm. A month later, on October 4, an electric bike was stolen from Seager’s Court, Old Portsmouth. Another bicycle was taken in Palmerston Road, Southsea, between 12.10pm and 1.15pm on October 26.
On the evening of November 10, at 6.30pm, a pedal-cycle was stolen from a property in Nuns Road, Winchester. A police spokeswoman said a male tried to steal another electric bike, but ran away when he was disturbed.
Another bike as lifted from a car roof rack in Chapel Street, Petersfield, at 2pm on November 27. Food products and a bicycle were also snatched from the Twyford Avenue Co-op on Monday. The teenager is in custody.