The 17-year-old was detained this morning in connection to incidents across Portsmouth, Petersfield and Winchester. On September 2, a boy swiped a number of scratch cards from behind the till of the Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw.

It happened at roughly 8.45pm. A month later, on October 4, an electric bike was stolen from Seager’s Court, Old Portsmouth. Another bicycle was taken in Palmerston Road, Southsea, between 12.10pm and 1.15pm on October 26.

Some of the thefts took place at the Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw. Picture: Google Street View.

On the evening of November 10, at 6.30pm, a pedal-cycle was stolen from a property in Nuns Road, Winchester. A police spokeswoman said a male tried to steal another electric bike, but ran away when he was disturbed.

