Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was spotted in the street with a knife.

Police were called at 8.55pm on Friday (November 1) and were told that a woman was at a telephone kiosk next to Fareham bus station and was reportedly in possession of a knife. The woman was described as wearing a fluffy South Park hoodie and light pink pyjama bottoms.

Police arrested a woman at the scene and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “When police arrived, they arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, and persistently using public communication networks to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety. She was subsequently bailed with conditions until 1 February 2025 while enquiries continue.

“No knife was found by officers attending this incident.

“We know there were other members of the public present who have not yet spoken to police. If you were there and you saw the woman at the bus station or the telephone kiosk, or witnessed her behaviour, please call us on 101, quoting 44240476667.

“You can also submit information to us online here:https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/“