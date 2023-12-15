Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alleged incidents occurred at The West Town Inn on Station Road. On Monday, December 11, it is claimed that a customer’s cockapoo was attacked by dogs that live at the pub, a husky and a German shepherd. The News has also been told that an employee, Rosie Edwards, was attacked on Friday, September 22.

Ms Edwards was helping to close the pub but when collecting her belongings to leave, says the husky bit the top of her leg before the German shepherd bit her on the back. She said: “I was viciously attacked by the pair of them. My jeans were hanging off like a pair of chaps and I had puncture wounds in my back.” Having only been employed there a week, she decided not to report the incident, believing it was freak occurrence. However, she has since heard of other incidents, leading to her reporting what happened to the police.

The alleged incidents took place at the West Town Inn, Hayling Island

Tiffany Spano was working in the pub at the time of Monday’s incident. The two animals are kept upstairs for the majority of the day, only coming down when the dog walker picks them up. On this occasion as they entered the bar the two dogs fought each other before the German shepherd latched on to the cockapoo who was sitting with their owner at the bar. Ms Spano said: “It was a horrible experience. What concerns me is it could happen to a child next time.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a report at about 9.30pm Monday (December 11) of a German shepherd dog attacking another dog at the West Town Inn on Station Road. It was also reported that the German shepherd had attacked a woman at the same address on September 22, causing minor injuries. This is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230506012.”