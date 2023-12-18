Woman victim of assault in Fleming Park Parkland, Eastleigh, where man pushed her and hurled threats at her
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Fleming Park Parkland, Eastleigh at midday on Thursday, December 14. During the incident, the victim reported that she was walking her dogs along the footpath when an unknown man approached her. Her dogs began barking at the man, before he then pushed the victim and made verbal threats towards her.
The man has been described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years, 5ft 10in tall, of skinny build and he has long, messy, brown hair. He was seen wearing jeans and trainers but no top. Police are investigating this incident and enquiries remain ongoing at this time and reassurance patrols will continue in the area of the incident over the coming days.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or have any further information which may assist in the police investigation, including any camera footage, please call 101, or report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Please quote incident number 44230509981 when you get in touch with the police. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit the website.