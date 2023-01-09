The 60-year-old female victim was attacked around 9.45am as she was walking her dog on Passfield Avenue, Eastleigh, when she was approached by a man who then punched her. She was not seriously injured. The man left in the direction of Eastleigh town centre.

A 43-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information. ‘We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, or anyone who saw a man acting strangely in the area of Passfield Avenue and Fleming Park around the time of the incident,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘The suspect is described as being a white man aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 6ft tall, with long grey hair. He was wearing black and grey trousers with black trainers, and a grey blanket around his shoulders.

‘We are also keen to hear from two witnesses who stopped to assist the victim after the assault. Perhaps you were in the area and saw what happened? Or maybe you have CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the offender?’