Police said a woman in her 20s was found ‘distressed’ on a cycle path between Long Drive and Rowner Lane after being forced into an orange-coloured van on Station Road between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

The woman escaped serious physical or sexual harm but was subjected to a prolonged assaulted before she ran from her attacker.

Station Road, Gosport. Pic Steve Deeks

The disturbing news has cast a shadow of gloom and anxiety over Station Road – but women living in the road revealed the location is a hotspot for trouble.

Locals said they regularly witness drug dealing, men in cars loitering and picking up teenagers, and girls being ‘harassed’ by males.

Anti-social behaviour from youths and homeless people climbing into back gardens is also commonplace, with the area also known for its flashing incidents and assaults.

A notorious spot leading to a wooded area with a footpath and field that provides a link to the town centre is said to be where most trouble occurs, according to beleaguered neighbours.

A police van in Station Road, Gosport, where the abduction is thought to have taken place. Pic Steve Deeks

The spot, on a bend half way down Station Road, is understood to be the location where the abducted victim was bundled into the van.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘I am terrified of what goes on here. It’s not new, it’s been going on for a while. I’m not surprised. So many criminals just get away with it.

‘I had a teenage girl asking me for help after being harassed by a group of males not long ago.

‘I was shocked by the crime levels when I moved here. I’ve had to get a new door after someone kicked my old door leaving me with a boot print.

‘A 14-year-old was recently attacked by another boy by the wooded area. It’s bad here. The council and police don’t do anything.

‘Violent crime against women has gone up by 20 per cent in the last two years. Male predators think they have the right to attack women here.’

Another female resident said: ‘I’m too scared to go out when it gets late. You see a lot of blokes just hanging around here in their cars and vans waiting to pick up school girls - with some getting in their vehicles.

‘There’s drug dealing in the woods which I see from my window. Police take a statement but nothing happens. I get homeless people in my back garden.

‘A girl was raped on a field not far from away recently. There’s been other reports of assaults in the area.’

Fran Bartlett, 42, said she thinks the abduction was ‘random’ but admitted she has ‘safety concerns’ with young children and was planning on investing in a ring video doorbell.

Another woman said there were ‘plenty of lunatics’ in the area which was why she would not let her daughter walk alone.

A long-term resident said they get flashers too. ‘They’re always here,’ she said.

Residents bemoaned the lack of police in the area especially since the station shut.

